Following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House announced that the two leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy.

According to the statement, President Xi also made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future.

Both countries also agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.