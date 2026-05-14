The United States hopes to convince China to play a more active role in trying to persuade Iran to walk away from what it is doing in the Gulf, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday.

He added that Iran’s behavior is “a huge source of instability. It threatens to destabilize Asia more than any other part of the world because it’s heavily reliant on the straits for energy." The interview came ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting in Beijing with President Xi Jinping.