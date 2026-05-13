This weekend, on May 15 and 16, Jews across the US will mark Shabbat 250 in recognition of America's 250th anniversary and the Jewish community's contributions to it. The observance follows a Presidential Proclamation.

The Orthodox Union says it will be marking the occasion. Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph, Executive Vice President and COO at the OU, shared the following thoughts on Shabbat 250: "From America's earliest days, the Jewish community has enjoyed freedom and equality unknown to our ancestors, and in return, our community has contributed to every corner of national life, in religion, science, commerce, the humanities, journalism, public service, and the arts. Expression of gratitude is a core Jewish theme.

"This weekend, following President Trump's encouragement, we will mark Shabbat 250. We will pause to acknowledge all the blessings that the Almighty has provided American Jews through the unique devotion to liberty embedded in this nation. Thriving Jewish life is the historic exception rather than the rule. We continue to work with partners in government and across society to ensure its continuity."