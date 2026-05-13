Earlier today (Wednesday), IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers were dispatched to the area of Jiljilyya, following reports of several Israeli civilians who entered Jiljilyya after livestock had been stolen from an illegal outpost located in Area A.

The IDF reported that "upon arriving at the scene, the IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police officers operated to prevent confrontation in the area and extract the livestock, to escort all Israeli civilians out of the area of Jiljilyya. Several suspects involved in the livestock theft were apprehended by the soldiers and transferred to the Judea and Samaria District Police for further processing. As the soldiers were leaving the area, a violent riot developed, which included stone-throwing. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire toward the primary instigators."

The IDF noted that it is aware of reports regarding several suspects who were injured, and the reported death of one suspect, and the incident is under review.