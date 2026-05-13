Magen David Adom Blood Services warned of a significant shortage of blood units, particularly type O blood, which is required daily in hospitals and by the Israel Defense Forces for treating wounded patients, performing life-saving surgeries, caring for women in labor, cancer patients, and others who require frequent blood transfusions.

Magen David Adom called on the public, especially those with type O, A-negative, and B-negative blood, to visit blood donation centers across the country and donate blood as soon as possible.