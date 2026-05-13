Police detained 13 fans at Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium following the match between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on Tuesday night. According to a police statement, the fans threw objects and engaged in disorderly conduct at the scene.

It was further reported that a police officer sustained a head injury from a rock thrown at him during the incidents. Police noted that the detainees, suspected of involvement in the violence, were identified for the purpose of potential hearings and banning them from sports venues for a period of up to 60 days.