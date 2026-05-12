Following the sirens that sounded at 18:27 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a number of UAV’s, prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Contact with a number of additional UAV’s was lost. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol. The incident has concluded.

Following the sirens that sounded at 18:43 in the areas of Manara and Margaliot, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an explosive drone that detonated in Israeli territory near the Israel-Lebanon border. No injuries were reported.

"These incidents constitute an additional violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated.