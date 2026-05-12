Yesterday (Monday), in three different incidents, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified five terrorists who were carrying out suspicious activity on the ground, and a terrorist who monitored IDF troops and posed an imminent threat to them.

In addition, yesterday (Monday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified in two different incidents three terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached IDF troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

In all of the incidents, the Israeli Air Force and IDF troops struck the terrorists and eliminated four of them in order to remove the threat. Hits were identified on additional terrorists.