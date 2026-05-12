Israel National Cyber Directorate updated that intimidation messages have been distributed to citizens in recent hours, to create panic and undermine the public’s sense of security.

According to the directorate, “This is a familiar influence attempt in the digital space: threatening, dramatic, or alarming messages sent directly to citizens in an effort to make them act out of fear. It is important not to reply to the messages and not to click on links. Receiving such a message does not indicate that your phone or account has been hacked. In many cases, this is a mass distribution campaign whose primary goal is intimidation."