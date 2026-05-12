The Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, reported that the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Esmail Qaani, visited Baghdad over the past two days. The visit came following reports of an Israeli military presence inside Iraqi territory.

According to political and security sources, the visit included security-related aspects, including meetings with leaders of pro-Iranian militias and senior officials in the Iraqi government. Qaani reportedly discussed regional developments, particularly the escalation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The meetings also reportedly focused on reorganizing the activities of Iran-aligned factions and ensuring continued security coordination with them amid rising regional tensions.