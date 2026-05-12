The Knesset approved a legislative amendment in its second and third readings on Monday night, prohibiting the use of "Skunk water" or any substances other than clean water in water cannons used to repel protesters. Additionally, the law stipulates that the police will be required to document every use of a water cannon.

According to the amendment to the Police Ordinance, the footage recorded from the vehicle must include both video and audio and be preserved for three years. In cases where the police believe that releasing the footage could compromise an investigation, national security, or public safety, they may petition the court to delay its transfer. Currently, any individual injured by a water cannon during a protest is entitled to request the footage from the police and receive it within seven days. The proposal was supported by 11 Members of Knesset, with no opposition.