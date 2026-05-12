The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, responded to the approval of the law to prosecute Nukhba terrorists.

"The Nukhba terrorists who committed the most brutal atrocities against Israeli citizens will stand trial here, in Israel’s capital, for crimes against humanity and attempted genocide - and they will pay the heaviest price. As MK Malinovsky accurately summarized: 'The Eichmann trials of our generation will take place in Israel's capital, Jerusalem.' This is justice for the victims, the hostages, the families, and the entire people of Israel," Liberman stated.