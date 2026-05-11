Forces from the 188th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit destroyed four underground tunnel routes in the southern Gaza Strip, with a total length of approximately four kilometers. According to the IDF spokesperson, one of the tunnels was part of a system used as infrastructure for holding hostages.

It was also reported that living quarters were found in the tunnels, which were used by senior members of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade. The forces are operating in the area east of the “yellow line" to clear terrorist infrastructure, and will continue to act to remove threats in accordance with the ceasefire framework.