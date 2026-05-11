US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that three Polish and two Moldovan nationals had been released from detention in Belarus and Russia following efforts by his administration.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that his special envoy John Coale helped secure the releases.

He said Polish President Karol Nawrocki had asked for assistance in securing the release of ​Polish-Belarusian journalist and activist ​Andrzej Poczobut during a meeting last September. Trump also thanked Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko “for his cooperation and friendship."