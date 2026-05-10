Speaking to 60 Minutes in an episode that will air later on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a "great deal" was accomplished against Iran, but stressed that "it's not over."

According to the Prime Minister, "There is still enriched uranium that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports, still ballistic missiles that they want to produce. We've degraded a lot of it, but it's still there, and there's work to be done."

Asked how the uranium should be removed, Netanyahu declined to touch on the specifics but noted that President Trump told him that he wants "to go in there." He added that he "thinks it can be done physically."