Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani held a phone call on Sunday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi.

During the phone call, the two discussed efforts aimed at achieving peace and promoting security and stability in the region.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Al-Thani affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for mediation efforts aimed at resolving the crisis through peaceful means, stressing the need for all parties to respond to these efforts in a way that contributes to creating the appropriate conditions for progress in negotiations and limits the possibilities of renewed escalation.

He also stressed that freedom of navigation is a well-established principle that must not be compromised, and that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a pressure card would only lead to deepening the crisis and exposing the vital interests of the region's countries to danger.

He further noted the potential negative repercussions this could have on global energy food supply chains.

In this context, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to adhere to the provisions of international law and the United Nations Charter, and to prioritize the interests of the region and its peoples, in a way that contributes to the security and stability, and supports efforts to de-escalate tensions.