The Qatari Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the drone attack that targeted a commercial cargo ship en route from Abu Dhabi while sailing in Qatar’s territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port on Sunday morning, resulting in a small fire on board and no reported injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attack as a blatant violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and the provisions of international law. It also characterized the attack as a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation that threatens the security and safety of maritime trade routes and vital supplies in the region."

The Ministry emphasized that targeting commercial and civilian vessels, regardless of the perpetrator, constitutes a grave breach of international law and poses a direct threat to regional and international security and stability.