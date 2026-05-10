Over the past week, approximately 70 terror targets and more than 30 terrorists were eliminated by soldiers of the 146th Division.

During one of the operations yesterday (Saturday), a terrorist approached IDF soldiers, posing an imminent threat. Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF soldiers, eliminated the terrorist and removed the threat.

In addition, a short while ago, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a number of rockets identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.