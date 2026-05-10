Over the weekend, in order to remove threats, IDF soldiers of the 91st Division struck more than 40 terror infrastructure sites and eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists who were operating near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were structures used for military purposes from which Hezbollah terrorists operated, weapons storage facilities, a launcher, and additional infrastructure sites.

The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the military stated.