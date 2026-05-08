The IDF responded to an investigation published by Sky News regarding 75-year-old Aisha and her 39-year-old daughter Huda, who disappeared from their home in Khan Yunis after being detained by IDF forces in May 2024.

The IDF stated that “the women mentioned in the inquiry are not being held by the IDF, and there is no indication that they were held in IDF detention facilities at any point during the war." It also said that the footage in question was filmed “during operational activity in the Khan Yunis area, in which forces encountered terrorists."

According to the IDF statement, the two women were taken by the forces during the operation and were later “released in the Gaza Strip in an area distant from military activity for their protection." The IDF emphasized that the two are not detained in Israel.