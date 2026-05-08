The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that in accordance with the situational assessment, the IDF is preparing for the possibility of fire from Lebanon, specifically toward northern Israel, following the recent developments.

The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, act responsibly while continuing to adhere to the Home Front Command’s protective guidelines.

As of now, there is no change in Home Front Command guidelines. Should there be any change, the IDF will update the public in an orderly manner.