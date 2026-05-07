During remarks to the Jewish community in Costa Rica on Thursday, President Isaac Herzog addressed the recent indictment of mohels by the authorities in Belgium.

“In Belgium, mohels were indicted for carrying out Brit Milah by the Belgian authorities. This is incomprehensible, outrageous, and something that doesn’t resonate after, decades ago, the Jews of Belgium were expelled for being Jews and sent to the concentration camps and extermination camps. Now Jews cannot carry out the Brit Milah according to belief and faith, because the mohels were indicted," Herzog stated.

“We have to show solidarity with the Jewish community in Belgium. I call upon all leaders of the world and Jewish leaders to condemn this and convince the Belgium authorities to reverse their decisions and help the Jewish community," he added.