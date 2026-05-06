Earlier today (Wednesday), an IDF soldier was severely injured as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

In addition, in several different incidents that occurred a short while ago, interceptors were launched toward rockets and suspicious aerial targets in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review.

No IDF injuries were reported. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.