Earlier today (Tuesday), IDF troops struck an armed Hamas terrorist cell while operating in the northern Gaza Strip, in proximity to IDF soldiers deployed in the area of the Yellow Line.

In an additional incident Yesterday (Monday), IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified five terrorists who approached the Yellow Line and the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.​

In both incidents, following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat. All of the armed terrorists were eliminated, and additional hits were identified.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.