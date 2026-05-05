A short while ago, an unsuccessful attempt to launch a surface-to-air missile toward an Israeli Air Force aircraft was identified. No damage was caused, and no IDF troops were injured.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aerial target before it crossed into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to support IDF troops operating on the ground, in both offensive and defensive operations, at all times," the military stated.

In a number of additional incidents earlier today (Tuesday), the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several explosive UAVs and an anti-tank missile toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, and several explosive devices were detonated in proximity to IDF troops in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.