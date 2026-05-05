Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, took to X on Tuesday to comment on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Ghalibaf, "The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified. The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish."

He added: "We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America, while we have not even begun yet."