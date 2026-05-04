The UAE Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate injuries.

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the air defences have engaged a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAV’s.

This brings the total number of injuries to 227, involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The total number of fallen security personnel has reached three, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.