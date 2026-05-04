IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an "urgent warning" for residents of the Lebanese villages of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Mayfadoun, Qlaileh, Burj Qlaileh, Al-Mujaydil, and Sarafand.

Adraee stated that "in light of Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to act against it forcefully."

He stressed that the IDF does not seek to harm the residents and called on them to evacuate their homes immediately and "stay away from the villages and towns for a distance of no less than 1000 meters to open areas."