IDF: Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the area of Misgav Am, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

In addition, a short while ago, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted an additional suspicious aerial target prior to its crossing into Israeli territory.