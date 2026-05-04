Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Yir'on, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

Missiles and rocket alerts were activated due to concerns of falling debris from the interceptor.

Additionally, a short while ago, interceptors were launched toward two suspicious aerial targets that were identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review.