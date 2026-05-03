Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Manara at 17:49, several projectiles launched by Hezbollah were identified and fell near the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force intercepted one launch, and the additional launches fell in open areas. No IDF injuries were reported.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol due to the launch of interceptors.

Additionally, a short while ago, interceptors were launched toward several suspicious aerial targets that were identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review.