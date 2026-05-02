Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded at 11:48 p.m. in northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted two aerial targets prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Unnecessary sirens were sounded, and the incident is under review, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Afterwards, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted two additional suspicious aerial targets prior to crossing into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Additionally, following the sirens that sounded at 11:58 p.m. in Kiryat Shmona regarding rocket fire, the Israeli Air Force launched several interceptors. The results of the interception are under review, and the incident is under review.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.