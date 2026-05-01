An 8-year-old boy was swept by strong currents in Nahal Yavne. A Magen David Adom (MDA) motorcycle unit medic entered the water after realizing the child, who was holding onto a rock, was in immediate danger and managed to pull him to safety moments before he was swept further downstream.

After being pulled from the stream, the boy was conscious and frightened but in stable condition. He received initial medical checks in an MDA mobile intensive care unit, and it was determined that he did not require hospital evacuation.

The boy’s father later arrived at the scene and thanked the rescue team.