Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement mourning Golani Brigade fighter, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

"We send our deepest heartfelt condolences to Liem’s family and share in their heavy loss. Liem, of blessed memory, fought courageously and heroically against the terror organization Hezbollah in order to protect the security of Israel.

"I send wishes of speedy recovery to our wounded soldiers, and send strength and support to our fighters in the battlefield who act decisively against any threat to them and to the communities in the North. May his memory be blessed."