US President Donald Trump has responded to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's criticism on US action against Iran.

The President wrote on Truth Social: "The Chancellor of Germany should spend more time on ending the war with Russia/Ukraine (Where he has been totally ineffective!), and fixing his broken Country, especially Immigration and Energy, and less time on interfering with those that are getting rid of the Iran Nuclear threat, thereby making the World, including Germany, a safer place! President DJT."