The World Jewish Congress issued a statement reacting to today's knife attack in Golders Green, London, in which two Jewish men were stabbed.

“This appalling attack is part of a stark and deeply troubling rise in violent antisemitism targeting Jewish individuals and institutions across the United Kingdom and around the world. Recent attacks in London, Bondi, and Toronto are the direct result of the failure of law enforcement and leaders to act when extremists call to globalize the intifada, and today, once again, we are seeing the consequences of that failure on the streets of a great city.

“While we welcome the swift response to today's attack, swift response is not enough. Governments must take the preventative action necessary to end this deadly pattern before more lives are lost. We are in close contact with our affiliate the Board of Deputies of British Jews and stand ready to offer any assistance needed to the British Jewish community."