Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated following the antisemitic stabbing in Golders Green: “I am horrified by yet another violent attack on Jews in broad daylight on the streets of London. We are praying for a speedy recovery for all those injured. Let me be clear: No Jew anywhere in the world should be a target because of their faith. In one of the great capital cities of the West, it has become dangerous to openly walk the streets as a Jew. This is an unacceptable situation. The British government and authorities must take urgent and immediate action before the next antisemitic attack occurs.

“We have raised the alarm over the rise in global antisemitism again and again. It's time for the world to wake up and fight this vicious wave of Jew hatred with all possible means. We in Israel will not stay silent as our Jewish sisters and brothers are threatened and attacked around the world," Herzog said.