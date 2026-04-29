Former FBI Director James Comey issued a video response to the new indictment against him for making threats to harm President Donald Trump stemming from a social media post in which he arranged seashells that read “86-47."

“Well, they’re back. This time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina Beach a year ago, and this won’t be the end of it. But nothing has changed with me. I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary. So let’s go," Comey said in the video.