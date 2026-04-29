Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana responded to the break-in by protesters from the Yerushalmi Faction into the yard of the home of the Military Police Commander in Ashkelon.

"The scenes we saw this evening in Ashkelon deserve full condemnation. I call on the authorities to act harshly against those who broke into the private home of the Chief Military Police Officer, an act that led to the evacuation of his wife and children. On behalf of the Knesset, I strengthen Lt. Col. Yuval Yamin and his family, and I hope that the rioters will be brought to full justice," said Ohana.