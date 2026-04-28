A short while ago, interceptors were launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

In addition, a short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched a number of explosive drones that detonated adjacent to IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. No injuries were reported.

"These incidents constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF stated.