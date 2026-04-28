A new framework for the Lag B'Omer Meron pilgrimage is expected to allow the arrival of thousands of participants, subject to final approval by the Home Front Command. According to the proposal, the mountain will be divided into three sections, each allowing up to 1,500 people at the same time.

According to a report by journalist Yishai Cohen, tickets will be distributed through an open lottery run by the Ministry of Transport, and the event will span approximately 40 hours. Police expressed support for the framework presented during the discussion with all relevant authorities.