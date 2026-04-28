Iran International, which is affiliated with the Iranian opposition, reports that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council held a special meeting following growing concern among the country’s leadership over the possible resurgence of protests nationwide, potentially within the coming days.

According to the report, security officials presented a grim picture of the economic situation and assessed that the worsening crisis would be a key factor in triggering renewed unrest. It was also reportedly estimated during the meeting that the Iranian economy would not be able to withstand more than six to eight weeks of a naval blockade by the United States military.