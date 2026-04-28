The IDF on Monday struck more than 20 terror infrastructure sites in the Beqaa Valley and in additional locations across southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. Among the sites targeted were weapons storage facilities and Hezbollah rocket launch sites.

In the Beqaa Valley, a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing and storage facility, in which recent reconstruction activity was identified, was struck. Likewise, additional weapons storage facilities were struck in the area.

In southern Lebanon, several weapons storage facilities, military structures, and launchers that were used by Hezbollah terrorists to launch rockets toward Israeli territory were struck.