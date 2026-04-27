A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched an explosive drone toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. The drone detonated adjacent to the soldiers. No injuries were reported.

In addition, earlier today (Monday), the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft launched toward the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The aircraft did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"These incidents constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the military stated. "The IDF continues to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."