Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said in a written statement broadcast by media outlets affiliated with the terrorist organization:

“The enemy has reached a dead end, and the resistance continues, strong and impossible to defeat. We categorically reject direct negotiations, and those in power must understand that their conduct will not benefit Lebanon or themselves."

“The government must stop direct negotiations with the Israeli enemy and adopt indirect negotiations. The resistance’s weapons are intended to repel aggression and protect existence; we will not give up our weapons or our defense," he added.