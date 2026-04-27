Two young men, aged 19 and 25, were seriously injured in separate shooting incidents in Giv’at Ze’ev and nearby Giv'on HaHadasha. Magen David Adom teams evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incidents, stating that the suspicion is of a criminal background linked to a dispute between criminals. Authorities said a handgun was found at one of the scenes. The commander of the Zion District, Chief Superintendent Shlomi Bachar, is at the scene conducting a situational assessment.