Bereaved parents are demanding an immediate halt to any actions related to the demolition of homes in the youth's “Dor Tzair" neighborhood in Kfar Aza.

In a letter sent to the kibbutz leadership through attorneys Yechiel Weinroth, Meir Avraham, and Liron Tri, the group called for a complete freeze on both physical and planning steps concerning the demolition or relocation of the homes.

Among those behind the appeal are Anat and Shimon Elkabetz, members of Kfar Aza, along with bereaved parents who are not kibbutz members, including Galit and Avi Hassidim, Ronit and Itzik Adri, Osnat and Amir Zini, and Iris Haim.