Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, saying he was “relieved to hear that President Donald J. Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, American leaders, and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner were unharmed by the gunman who opened fire outside the event hall.

He added, “We are thankful that the law enforcement officer shot during the attack is safe and on the path of recovery. From the Holy Land, we pray for the safety and security of the United States of America and its leaders after this heinous attack."