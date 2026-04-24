A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah rocket launchers in the areas of Yater and Kafra in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line. The launchers posed a threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Earlier today, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, south of the Forward Defense Line. The drones detonated adjacent to the soldiers, no IDF injuries were reported.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)