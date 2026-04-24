Air Force observation units and forces from the Dead Sea regional command identified an attempt yesterday to smuggle weapons in the eastern border area. Following the detection, IDF and Israel Police forces launched a pursuit that ended with the arrest of a suspect along with off-road vehicles and drone equipment.

During a search of the vehicles, 12 pistols were found. The suspect and the seized equipment were transferred for further handling by the Southern District police investigations unit.

The IDF and police emphasized they will continue to act decisively to prevent weapons smuggling and ensure accountability for those involved.